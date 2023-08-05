Eight people were hospitalized Friday night after a deck collapsed at Camp Killoqua south of Stanwood.

About 25 people were standing on a wooden deck attached to the building when it suddenly caved in, Marysville Fire District spokesperson Christie Veley said in a news release. Camp Killoqua provides outdoors programming for children as well as rentals and retreats for adults. No children were on site during the incident, according to the camp.

All day and overnight camps were canceled for the coming week.

“We must hold the safety and well-being of every individual on our site in the highest regard,” Camp Killoqua wrote in a Facebook post. “Until we are able to repair the damage, we cannot use our dining hall, kitchen, or lodge porch.”

Shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, authorities received reports of a deck collapse. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found people holding up the deck to help victims trapped underneath the rubble.

Marysville Fire District paramedics took a woman in her 20s with a serious leg injury to Providence Regional Medical Center. Seven other people were also taken to the hospital and were in stable condition, according to the news release.

Terri Vail, co-president of the board of directors for Camp Fire Snohomish County, said in a statement that the camp appreciates “positive thoughts at this time as we strive to keep our focus.”

The cause of the structure’s collapse was still under review Saturday afternoon.