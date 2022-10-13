A lawsuit filed in federal court accuses Monson Fruit Co. of Selah, Yakima County, of discriminating against an employee based on her sex, and retaliating against her and her husband.

In a complaint filed last month in U.S. District Court, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleges a Monson Fruit production manager made unwanted advances and sexually harassed an employee between June and September 2019.

Monson is a family-owned fruit packer, grower and shipper based in Selah. The company has been in operation since 1987.

Monson officials had no comment.

According to the lawsuit, the production manager made unwanted advances and sexual comments to the worker, and offered benefits and money in exchange for sex. He also monitored her at work, including through surveillance cameras, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit alleged that when the incidents were reported to the production manager’s supervisor, the behavior did not change and the company failed to take action. When the woman transferred to another position to avoid the manager, he fired her husband, who also worked at the facility, the complaint said.

When the woman became pregnant, the production manager failed to provide job modifications offered to other pregnant employees, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit said the woman was forced to leave her job because Monson failed to stop the harassment.

“Sexual harassment and retaliation within the farmworker community is a pervasive problem,” EEOC senior trial attorney Teri Healy said in the news release. “Protecting our most vulnerable workers is a priority and the EEOC will vigorously prosecute employers who refuse to protect their employees.”

The lawsuit is seeking lost wages, monetary damages including compensation for emotional distress, punitive damages, and training in both Spanish and English on combating sexual harassment in the workplace.

Jasper Kenzo Sundeen’s reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic is possible with support from Report for America and community members. For information on republishing, email news@yakimaherald.com.