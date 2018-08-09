PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State University is preparing to welcome the largest freshman class in its history, and is short of dorm rooms to house them.

More than 4,300 freshmen are expected to fill the school’s residence halls next week.

Officials of the Pullman school say 237 students are still on a wait list for a place to live.

WSU spokesman Phil Weiler says officials are scrambling to find beds for those students.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports the school has already reopened Waller Hall, a dormitory that closed in 2015, to accommodate incoming freshman men.

Weiler says for women, the university will be converting single-student rooms in Orton Hall to house two students. And some dorm rooms have been upped from two students to three.

