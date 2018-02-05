The continued strike means the majority of the 12,000 Seattle students who normally ride a yellow bus will still have to find an alternative way to get to school.

The continued strike means the majority of the 12,000 Seattle students who normally ride a yellow bus will still have to find an alternative way to get to school. On Monday, Seattle Public Schools urged the two sides to find middle ground and quickly settle their dispute.

“As the bus strike continues, we want to acknowledge the burden on Seattle families,” the district said in a statement. “…The strike hits these families hard. We hear your frustration.”

First Student has offered incentives of additional pay, guaranteed hours and lunch for drivers to cross the picket line, and each day at least 50 drivers have shown up for work. The company doubled its per diem rate Monday to $50, First Student said. About 70 drivers completed 260 daily routes on Monday morning and afternoon.

Bus routes for special-education students and students in under-served communities, like Title I schools, receive priority if drivers show up, the district said. Families of special-education students who choose to drive to school will be reimbursed for mileage.

The bus drivers, represented by Teamsters Local 174, went on strike Thursday after contract negotiations with First Student failed. Union members say they want more affordable health care and a better retirement plan, and the bus-contractor’s latest offer wasn’t sufficient. The company says the plan offered is fair and equitable.