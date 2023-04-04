At a time when Seattle Public Schools leaders are talking about eventually closing under-enrolled schools, some neighbors living near Alki Elementary are questioning a decision to significantly enlarge the West Seattle school.

Critics say the district is trying to cram a large building into a small footprint, in a neighborhood where traffic is already such a big problem that school Principal Mason Skeffington often directs cars and buses in front of the school in the afternoon.

But district leaders say it’s financially and educationally beneficial to have larger schools. “Urban districts are not building 200-seat schools anymore,” said Fred Podesta, interim deputy superintendent. “Since resources are allocated based on enrollment, you don’t end up being able to offer everything you want to offer in school.”

Alki currently has the capacity for 370 students; this year’s enrollment is just under 300. When the project is completed, the school will be able to accommodate 500 students.

A larger school could mean more resources and multiple teachers per grade, Podesta said. “It’s just easier to operate everything and offer that broad spectrum of services.”

District leaders have concluded that an elementary school with full resources and services needs to have a capacity of at least 500 students, Podesta said.

In the last couple of years, Seattle Schools have felt the effect of falling enrollment, mainly in the loss of staff. Schools have lost assistant principals, reading specialists, teachers and instructional aides.

Seattle was already projecting enrollment declines because of low birthrates, but during the pandemic many families pulled their students out of public schools because they were dissatisfied with online learning, exacerbating the problem. Students left for private schools, were home-schooled or moved out of the area.

The majority of enrollment loss in Seattle is among elementary grades. Since the 2019-20 school year, Seattle Schools has lost more than 2,000 students. And the district is projected to lose even more in the next decade. State funding is dependent on how many students are enrolled.

The district receives $10,599 per student from state funds, and an additional $10,545 for students who receive special education services. Seattle Schools is also facing a budget deficit of $131 million for the 2023-24 school year and about $92 million the following year, a reason leaders are advising that some of the district’s 106 schools be closed.

How Alki will be upgraded

The existing building, which opened in 1913, will be replaced with a three-story building, the biggest upgrade the school has had in decades.

During the remodel, two classrooms will be added to make room for about 40 additional preschool students. There will also be room for a family engagement center that will include a kitchenette, pantry, shower, washer and dryer. The family center is meant to support not just students but the entire family, according to the Alki design team. It will provide food and amenities for those who need it, particularly for unhoused families.

The center could be used by different school groups, the PTA and as a place for meetings and gatherings. There will be access to a computer, a child care area, mental health resources, mobile health care clinics and health care providers.

The four elementary schools opening in September — Kimball, Northgate, Viewlands and West Seattle — also have family centers. And a family center is also being planned at Montlake and John Rogers elementary schools, which are also being rebuilt and remodeled.

Space to accommodate additional special education services will also be added. Heating and air ventilation will be upgraded. The office and storage room in the gym will be torn down and rebuilt, and the rest of the gym will be renovated. Cornerstone General Contractors was awarded the construction contract.

When schools are built or remodeled, Seattle Schools anticipates operating them for the next 50 to 75 years, Podesta said, and these upgrades should help schools serve their communities for decades to come.

Through public comment, a number of people raised concerns about how the height of the building would obstruct views of the water. Christopher Thayer, who lives within blocks of the school, said he liked the prospect of a newly remodeled school where his 3-year-old twins can eventually attend, but he won’t have a view anymore.

“It doesn’t seem like the right building for the lot,” Thayer said.

Among the chief concerns for community members: the effect the rebuild will have on parking and traffic. To make space for everything, the school parking lot will be eliminated. Employees will have to park in the neighborhood. If the new building is fully staffed, it would need 65 to 70 employees.

“The area is very residential and parking is already bumper to bumper,” said Yuna Wang, who lives less than 800 feet from Alki Elementary. “The prospect of not having parking at all for the entire elementary school — it strikes me as a major logistical challenge.”

Podesta said the district prioritizes educational space for students over parking, and pointed out that other schools in the district don’t have much space for staff parking.

A traffic study done by Heffron Transportation found there wouldn’t be major effects to neighborhood parking or traffic if the staff lot were removed. But neighbors note the traffic study was done in December 2021 — when the West Seattle Bridge was still closed and COVID-19 cases were surging, and during a period of low activity for Alki. Some community members thought a better representation of neighborhood traffic would be during warmer months when Seattleites flock to the beach.

Some community members also voiced concerns about the traffic flow during pickup. School gets out at 2:25 p.m., and cars start lining up by 2 p.m. on 59th Street. When buses are parked in the loading zone, there’s only enough room for one lane of cars to pass by. That’s why Principal Skeffington, who declined to be interviewed, is out in the intersection every day directing traffic.

Seattle Schools and the Seattle Department of Transportation will work together to address traffic flow in the neighborhood. But those conversations can’t happen until the city approves design departures submitted by the district, according to a statement from SDOT.

The city must grant design departures because the construction isn’t in compliance with zoning laws, which is typical for any major construction project, Podesta said. If approval is granted, construction will start in July and the school will open by fall 2025. During construction, students will go to Schmitz Park School, about 1½ miles from Alki.

The district has to submit requests for exceptions to the area’s zoning to allow it to exclude a parking lot, create a wider space for a bus zone and make the building taller, among other items.