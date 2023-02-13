We knew it was coming, but I didn’t know it would happen so soon.

Students of color now make up the majority of students in Washington public schools.

Demographers have long predicted that people of color would become the majority in the U.S. While the mid-2040s is still the projected time frame, the shift has already happened in Washington state schools.

Why are we so afraid to teach these students about themselves, their history and the society they will inherit?

There are a number of reasons for the demographic change in Washington, such as an increase in the number of multiracial students and the decrease in the number of white students. The state population overall is 66% white.

It’s deeply ironic that we are learning about this change at the same time efforts to diversify curriculum are under attack across the state.

Advertising

With the majority of students now people of color, we should be going in the opposite direction, looking for opportunities to tell a more complete and accurate story of our history and how it manifests today in our systems and institutions.

Yet under the guise of opposing “critical race theory” — a term used as a misleading shorthand for ethnic studies and teaching about racism — culture warriors have latched on to the anti-CRT movement to ban what they dub CRT in the classroom. States across the country have passed bans, and in 2020, then-President Donald Trump barred federal agencies from training related to CRT or white privilege, a decision later reversed under President Joe Biden.

In our state, bills to block anti-racist education have been introduced in the state Legislature — so far unsuccessfully — and some have passed at the school district level. The Kennewick School District, for example, passed a ban last year that says students “will not be indoctrinated in the belief that the U.S. is fundamentally or systemically racist.”

Since when is the history of slavery and oppression “a belief,” instead of a fact?

Senate Bill 5024, to create a “parents bill of rights” and protect students from “harmful ideologies” as the Washington Policy Center described it, is now being debated in the state Legislature.

Advertising

A Washington Post story last year said the confusion and fear generated by the anti-CRT laws have had a chilling effect for educators, with some self-censoring to ensure they don’t run afoul of the new rules.

This would all be absurd if it wasn’t so dangerous.

To have anti-CRT advocates tell it, the U.S. school system is overflowing with “woke” educational curriculum that teaches Black and Native history, for example, in greater measure than the history and experiences of white people. In fact, the opposite is true.

At a news conference in advance of last week’s Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action, I had the opportunity to hear firsthand from students and teachers about the work that remains to create educational environments that serve all students. Black Lives Matter at School was born in 2016 in Seattle and has since spread around the country.

Anjali Dixit, a senior at Renton’s Liberty High School and a member of the NAACP Youth Council, said “students of color deserve to have their history represented, and their history talked about.” Dixit said she learned a lot about colonization from the perspective of colonizers, but “I really cannot remember a time where I learned about the people who were being colonized.”

Dixit said the histories of African Americans and Native Americans, for example, are often erased in our education systems. An omission that ultimately hurts us all.

Advertising

At the Black Lives Matter at School event, Lena Jones, who teaches Black studies and English, spoke on the importance of ethnic studies in school. She said her goal was for students to be lifelong learners, who lean into the unknown with “humility and curiosity” rather than “defensiveness and fear.”

“It is an incomprehensible disservice to our youth, to future generations, and to our country more broadly, to teach that there is only one story. Only one correct perspective, and only some people with the talents to lead,” Jones said. “Ethnic studies programs, from their inception, have sought only to make our institutions reflect the true complexity and beautiful diversity of life in the world.”

What is so scary or threatening about taking an honest look at our history, exploring its complexity and yes, using critical thinking to do it? What are we so afraid will happen?

Those who are leading the attacks on CRT like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis say it teaches “kids to hate this country.” But to love something is to care enough to deeply understand it and want to make it better.

As Jones said, “Preventing our students from developing empathy and critical thinking and perspective, to understand things that are unfamiliar to them is not only anti-Black, it’s anti-human.”