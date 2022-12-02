As wintry weather continues, here’s what we know about school closures, delayed starts and school bus routes Friday in the Seattle area:

Citing a lack of drivers, Lake Washington School District has canceled some bus routes. Families will need to transport students on those routes to and from school, the district said. Details are available on the district website.

All schools and offices in the Kent School District are operating on a 2-hour delay, the district said on its website. All out-of-district transportation and all A.M. and P.M. preschool classes are canceled.

Northshore School District is operating a normal school schedule but running snow bus routes, the district said.

Everett Public Schools are operating on a regular schedule, though buses will run on snow routes, according to the district.

Issaquah elementary and high schools are operating on a 2-hour delay with buses on snow routes, the district said. Due to the scheduled early release for middle schools, there is no school Friday for middle-school students. All before-school activities and out-of-district transportation are canceled.

Highline Public Schools will be dismissed early, as previously scheduled.

There is no school for students in the Renton School District Friday due to a staff training day, the district said.

All Shoreline Public Schools are operating on a 2-hour delay, according to the district. Out-of-district transportation and transportation for Shorecrest and Shorewood shared classes are canceled.

Buses will run on snow routes.

For the latest information, here’s where to check by school district:

Seattle Public Schools: https://www.seattleschools.org/

Lake Washington School District: https://www.lwsd.org/

Kent School District: https://www.kent.k12.wa.us/

Northshore School District: https://www.nsd.org/

Federal Way Public Schools: https://www.fwps.org/

Edmonds School District: https://www.edmonds.wednet.edu/

Everett Public Schools: https://www.everettsd.org/

Issaquah School District: https://www.isd411.org/

Bellevue School District: https://bsd405.org/

Highline Public Schools: https://www.highlineschools.org/

Auburn School District: https://www.auburn.wednet.edu/

Renton School District: https://www.rentonschools.us/

Shoreline Public Schools: https://www.shorelineschools.org/