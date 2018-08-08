A nationwide for-profit, private secondary-school chain is seeking approval for a campus in Bellevue. State officials will decide on this and other issues during the State Board of Education meeting Aug. 9.

Will Washington education officials approve a new for-profit school in Bellevue? We’ll find out Thursday during the State Board of Education’s next meeting in Olympia.

Fusion Academy, a nationwide, private middle- and high- school chain that advertises one-to-one instruction — for a hefty price — is seeking approval for a second campus in King County. Earlier this year, the board approved a campus in Seattle on condition that it hire s a certificated teacher and passes basic safety inspections by November.

The Bellevue campus would need to do the same if it’s approved, said Linda Drake, director of career and college ready initiatives for the board. Private schools aren’t technically required to seek the state’s blessing to operate, but the requirements are relatively easy to meet, said Drake. Without approval, the school can’t issue Washington state diplomas.

It’s fairly common for schools that apply for state approval to be missing some requirements, Drake added.

The board will discuss and vote on these and other issues when it convenes on Thursday. You can watch the meeting remotely on Periscope starting at 1 p.m.

Here’s a little more detail about the agenda awaiting the 16-member board:

Kent School District, citing financial uncertainty and a recent superintendent transition, submitted an application to delay its implementation of the state’s tougher 24-credit high-school graduation requirement until 2021. If the board approves the waiver, Kent will join nearly 100 other districts, including Seattle Public Schools, that have applied for the same relief. The original deadline was set for the class of 2019.

By 2021, all Washington students will have to pass an 11th-grade science exam before they can graduate from high school. First, the board has to decide how to score those tests — along with reading and math exams.

Can’t be there comment in person? Send an email ahead of time to Alissa Muller, the board’s communications manager: alissa.muller@k12.wa.us