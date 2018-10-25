The state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that funding charter schools with lottery money does not violate the state constitution.

Washington state’s small collection of charter schools took a big step closer to legal stability Thursday.

In a ruling in El Centro de la Raza v. Washington released Thursday morning, the state Supreme Court ruled that funding charter schools with lottery money does not violate the state constitution.

The lead opinion in the plurality decision was written by Justice Mary Yu. Her opinion was shared by three of the nine justices. “Charter schools are not rendered unconstitutional just because they do not operate identically to common school,” she wrote.

While the ruling upheld most of the 2016 law, the court struck a provision that restricted charter schools from unionizing across schools, the way most teachers unions operate in traditional school districts.

Yu refuted charter school opponents’ arguments that the schools were unconstitutional because they lack local voter control. Her lead opinion also argued that “it makes sense” for charter schools not have local voter control because their funding source, unlike traditional schools, does not include local property tax levies.

Charter schools are publicly funded but privately run. In a dissenting opinion, Justice Barbara Madsen agreed with charter opponents who argued before the court in May that local voters lack control over charter schools since they’re privately managed and do not have elected school boards. “They are not subject to local voter control and lack any direct accountability to the communities they purport to serve,” she wrote. “Charter schools, which purport to be open to all students and to provide a general education, are exempt from many of the requirements of our state public school system.”

In a separate dissent, Justice Charles Wiggins found the state’s charter school law unconstitutional because it only gives the state schools chief just one seat on an 11-member commission that oversees charter schools.

“The lead opinion attempts to trivialize the fact that the charter school act gives powers to the charter school commission and school district authorizers without giving any oversight of these powers to the superintendent,” Wiggins wrote. Justice Susan Owens also joined his dissent, but Wiggins added, “other than my dissent and Justice Madsen’s dissent, I agree with the lead opinion.”

Families who enroll their children in charters say they offer smaller class sizes or more targeted instruction than they received at their neighborhood schools.

Skeptics, meanwhile, often blame charter schools for funneling money away from traditional schools and claim they enroll fewer students with disabilities or who live in low-income households. (A recent study found that, as of May, a majority of charter schools in Washington enroll a larger share of students with disabilities than the state average. And in Western Washington, 75 percent of charter students are kids of color and 63 percent come from low-income families.)

Charter school advocates called the ruling a victory.

“Today’s ruling is a victory for the students of Washington state, a win for public education and a big step forward in the fight to close the opportunity gap that persists in our state,” Washington State Association of Charter Schools CEO Patrick D’Amelio said in a statement. “Today’s decision marks an important step forward for Washington.”

The charter-school win comes on the heels of a 2015 ruling, in which justices ruled that giving money from the state’s general fund to the schools was unconstitutional.

The state Legislature followed up the ruling by passing a law that funds charters through lottery revenues. Charter-school opponents argued that approach violated the state constitution because the schools’ governing boards weren’t accountable to voters: While public-school boards in Washington are elected, charter-schools boards are not.

The opponents made their case to King County Superior Court and lost in February 2017.