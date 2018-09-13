Washington's semifinalists, along with 16,000 others across the nation, had the highest scores on the 2017 PSAT taken by 1.6 million high school juniors last year.

Seattle’s Lakeside School had more National Merit Scholarship program semifinalists — 37 seniors — than any other Washington school this year, followed by Interlake High School in Bellevue, Skyline High School in Sammamish and Redmond High School.

Interlake High School had 28 semifinalists, and Skyline and Redmond high schools each had 15 semifinalists. The state’s semifinalists, along with 16,000 others across the nation, had the highest scores on the 2017 PSAT taken by 1.6 million juniors this past year.

About 90 percent of those students will be named finalists in February. To qualify, each student must submit an application that includes academic transcripts, an essay and a letter of recommendation. About half the finalists are awarded Merit Scholarships worth about $31 million in total.

The list of semifinalists was released this week. Here are Washington’s semifinalists, by city:

Arlington

Arlington High School Career Center — Hahn, Cole M.

Auburn

Auburn Mountainview — Hall, Andre Z.

Bainbridge Island

Bainbridge High School — Bennett, Ronan R.; Milander, Marianne M.

Battle Ground

Battle Ground High School — Ashford, Logan A.; Thulin, Josiah T.

Bellevue

Bellevue High School — Cheng, Zi Zheng; Raman, Shashank; Silver, Eli R.; Yin, Catherine K.

Interlake High School — Abbas, Isabelle M.; Chen, Rachel; Deng, Yu Hua Iris; Dimitrov, Gantcho D.; Drumm, Jasper L.; Eng, Kira X.; Fleuchaus, Adrian H.; Kester, Katherine G.; Khan, Surtaz N.; Lane, Katherine E.; Li, David W.; Ling, Ethan Y.; Lu, Megan; Luo, Chenkai; Pradeep, Prannay; Samavedi, Sagarika; Sarkar, Srimoyi; Saxena, Eshika; Seth, Tushar; Sinha, Juhi; Stapley, Andrew C.; Su, Allen; Telukunta, Tanvi; Tsang, Justin C.; Vandenbrouck, David; Verthein, Harlan; Wang, Julia L.; Zhu, Audrey A.

International School — Bai, Yu Ping Lily; Wang, Phillip; Zheng, Elaine

Newport High School — Ishikawa, Charlotte E.; Kemp, Eshan R.; Lee, Jake; Li, Terrance Y.; Liang, Joey; Nguyen, Isabella N.; Shen, Gabriel H.

Sammamish H. S. — Agashe, Omkar M.

Bellingham

Bellingham High School — Grabau, Benjamin T.

Sehome High School — Cunningham, Lucas M.; Flanagan, Ethan B.; Van’t Hoog, Jacob F.

Bothell

Cedar Park Christian — Marcelia, James M.

North Creek High School — Dooley, Zack; Milandin, Logan; Oler, Brian; Yi, Chai-Young

Camas High School — Chang, Monica Y.; Jiang, Abigail Y.; Kawamura, Maia S.; Xu, Angela

Bothell High School — Chapin, Imani J.; Greene, Aaron; Meng, Phillip

Edmonds

Edmonds – Woodway High School — Khouvong, Aaron A.

Everett

Cascade High School — Greisz, Elijah T.

Mariner High School — Douglas, Mary A.

Archbishop Murphy High — Murray, Sean

Harbor

Harbor High School — Bird, Griffin D.; Yi, Irvin

Issaquah

Gibson Ek High School — Mahesh, Evon V.; Zou, Nalu

Issaquah High School — Brown, Amanda R.; Jacobson, Audrey K.; Jamison, Cameron S.

Kenmore

Inglemoor High School — Cheng, Sandy N.; Guo, Raymond; Hopcroft, Oliver H.; Turtle, Nicole; Wang, Alexander; Xie, Brian; Yang, Evelyn; Zhao, Andrew

Kennewick

Kamiakin High School — Forbes, Taylor

Kirkland

Eastside Preparatory School — Hale, Henry L.

Homeschool — Eilers, Olivia G.

International Community School — Chen, Daniel J.; Gormley, Ciara L.; Gregersen, Theo A.

Juanita High School — Ghizila, Andreea; Kuraishi, Alyssa; Marnadi, Eric; Narasimman, Nithish Bharadhwaj

Lake Washington H. S. — Riffle, Thomas

Lacey

North Thurston High School — Childers, Lane T.; Pak, Tommy J.

Timberline High School — Mcwilliams, Cameron T.

Maple Valley

Tahoma High School — Boinpally, Hitesh K.; Jensen, Isaac H.; Tieng, Laena

Mercer Island

Mercer Island High School — Benson, Alexander; Bi, Alan K.; Copley, Theodore G.; Galvin, Nicholas T.; Horton King, Thomas S.; Lam, Albert K.; Motz, Andrew J.; Short, Renzin G.; Snyder, Damien M.; Toda, Christopher S.; Torok, Ethan S.

Mill Creek

Henry M. Jackson High School — Chon, Seo-Yun; Haji, Iman S.; Kim, Sean M.; Wang, Samuel Y.

Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon High School — Cline, Lauren; Jurenka, Matthew F.

Mountlake Terrace

Mountlake Terrace High School — Suraci, Cameron M.

Mukilteo

Kamiak High School — Cheng, Alice; Jong, Stacy V.; Ke, Jonathan A.; Raker, Katie G.; Shin, Andrew; Wang, Angie; Wang, Jiamae S.

Olympia

Capital High School — Pham, Jimmy

Olympia High School — Boo, Harry; Elwood, Gordon R.; Mou, Yufan R.; Noorassa, Naisan; Saelid, Daniel P.; Sterner, Addison

Redmond

Bear Creek School — Stepin, Alicia M.

Overlake School — Button, Edward A.; Fries, Marielle R.; Karmarkar, Nachiket N.; Nordhoff, Jaquelin T.; Wall, Phoebe M.

Redmond High School — Bhatt, Shiven S.; Goli, Sahas; He, Matthew; Hoar, Meera M.; Kedia, Shreya

Kim, Grace; Knox, Haeli N.; Lin, Melissa; Ma, Kenneth; Shankar, Meghna; Shi, Martin; Tan, Heng-Min; Vaid, Pranav K.; Xie, Shuhua A.; Zhang, Jasmine

Nikola Tesla Stem High School — Alkin, Victoria J.; Friedman, Alexia N.; Kim, Lauren E.; Lee, Christine; Shankar, Hamsa; Tayade, Sonika S.

Renton

Liberty High School — Grette, Arne W.; Smith, Annabelle R.

Richland

Hanford High School — Kang, Christopher T.; Raab, Preston H.; Weng, Michelle; Yang, Kevin L.

Ridgefield

Ridgefield High School — Abrams, Ian C.

Sammamish

Eastlake High School — Deng, Craig; Dimitrov, Svetoslav A.; Talius, Ellie U.

Eastside Catholic High School — Goodwin, Rachael M.

Skyline High School — Bening, Samantha; Cheng, Daniel A.; Gall, Tyler M.; Hazra, Neil; Hines, Ethan M.; Huang, April G.; Kikkeri, Chirag B.; Li, Helen; Modi, Aayushi V.; Park, Alexander G.; Park, Anna J.; Rosemont, Edward G.; Wang, Cindy; Yoon, Jeesoo; Zhong, Albert

Seattle

Ballard High School — Berndt, Maximilian H.; Leibold, Joshua A.; Sheldrake, Meghan J.

Bishop Blanchet High School — Helton, Matthew L.

Bush School — Christakis, Ariana Z.; Ratliff, Hayden C.; Stroupe, William N.

Garfield High School — Bertolet, Chloe S.; Chen, Ruiheng; Chung, Avinash P.; Duan, Michael C.; Duckworth, Jaya K.; Gu, Allison J.; Ing, Trevor H.; Jones, Juliette A.; Josephson, Sophia K.; Pearson, Hazel R.; Phillips, Magdalena L.; Phillips, Svend L.; Winiecki, Leo D.

Holy Names Academy — Diaz, Hannah A.; D’souza, Lyra A.; Longawa, Sophie; Tocher, Caroline A.

Ingraham High School — Atwood, David C.; Certain, Graham T.; Coleman, Martha E.; Durvasula, Kailas V.; Emmons, John A.; Hauck, Quinn C.; Hoyer, Theodore M.; Kaylor, Ariadne L.

Lakeside School — Alfonso, Sebastian A.; Berman, Leela S.; Bhatti, Abdurrahman B.; Brusniak, Benjamin; Bryant, Karrsen L.; Chesnutt, Katharine L.; Chi, Margaret; Clarke, Grace A.; Esmail, Ibreez P.; Franklin, Cayden C.; Freedman-Susskind, Tea D.; Jung, Grace H.; Khangaonkar, Kushal; Linker, Alexandra K.; Lion, Felix; Liu, James K.; Luo, Siying; Mahajan, Girish M.; O’neill, Declan Q.; Osuna, Rafael; Owens, Arryn K.; Pekkanen, Sophia M.; Raman, Sanjay A.; Reddy, Maurya J.; Schildkraut, Carl B.; Shum, Matthew M.; Stephens, Jack S.; Tang, Colin S.; Uyttendaele, Xander D.; Wang, Melissa X.; Wang, Timothy C.; Wattendorf, Lauren N.; Wessells, Callista L.; Willeford, Benjamin K.; Willeford, Chloe K.; Williams-Derry, Madeline C.; Zangari, Domenica A.

Roosevelt High School — Anguizola, Marcella E.; Cain, Lyla M.; Choi, Suh Young H.; Pettis, James R.

Seattle Academy — Wood, Corey

Seattle Preparatory School — Brown, Aedan R.; Killalea, Hugh P.; Weld, Fletcher P.

Transition School And Early Entrance Program — Schwarze-Taufiq, Tiara A.

University Preparatory Academy — Lu, Michael D.; Nielsen, Thomas H.; Zikan, Jacob T.

Shoreline

Shorecrest High School — Holt, Mattea R.; Vogel, Gabriel J.

Shoreline Christian High School — Ruiter, David

Shorewood High School — Mehta, Saagar; Taguchi, Takumi C.

Silverdale

Central Kitsap High School — Humm, Frederick S.; Na, Woon J.

Klahowya Secondary School — Schweitzer, Kate M.

Snohomish

Glacier Peak High School — Ahrens, Jonathan A.

South Hill

Emerald Ridge High School — Davison, Alden W.

Spokane

Joel E. Ferris High School — Erdman, Jacob M.

Gonzaga Preparatory School — Nordhagen, Jakob P.

Lewis And Clark High School — Sladich, Sabrina

Mead High School — Schuler, Dylan M.

Sumner

Sumner High School — Bendt, Kendan R.

Tacoma

Woodrow Wilson High School — Le, Victoria

Charles Wright Academy — Hitchcock, Brandon L.; Xu, Heidi A.

Annie Wright School — Hughes, Eleanor A.

Tukwila

Raisbeck Aviation High School — Connolly, Thomas A.

Tumwater

Tumwater High School — Darilek, Sarah N.

University Place

Curtis High School — Kim, Daniel J.; Lee, Joon Woo; Williams, Christian T.

Vancouver

Skyview High School — Epperly, Annika J.

Vashon

Vashon Island High School — Cain, Lars

Veradale

Central Valley High School — Taylor, Spencer G.

Woodinville

Woodinville High School — Mittal, Avi; Subcleff, Jackson T.; Yen, Kelly S.; Zubin, Nate

Yakima

Riverside Christian School — Immel, Sarah G.