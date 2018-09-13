Washington's semifinalists, along with 16,000 others across the nation, had the highest scores on the 2017 PSAT taken by 1.6 million high schooljuniors last year.
Seattle’s Lakeside School had more National Merit Scholarship program semifinalists — 37 seniors — than any other Washington school this year, followed by Interlake High School in Bellevue, Skyline High School in Sammamish and Redmond High School.
Interlake High School had 28 semifinalists, and Skyline and Redmond high schools each had 15 semifinalists. The state’s semifinalists, along with 16,000 others across the nation, had the highest scores on the 2017 PSAT taken by 1.6 million juniors this past year.
About 90 percent of those students will be named finalists in February. To qualify, each student must submit an application that includes academic transcripts, an essay and a letter of recommendation. About half the finalists are awarded Merit Scholarships worth about $31 million in total.
The list of semifinalists was released this week. Here are Washington’s semifinalists, by city:
Arlington
Arlington High School Career Center — Hahn, Cole M.
Auburn
Auburn Mountainview — Hall, Andre Z.
Bainbridge Island
Bainbridge High School — Bennett, Ronan R.; Milander, Marianne M.
Battle Ground
Battle Ground High School — Ashford, Logan A.; Thulin, Josiah T.
Bellevue
Bellevue High School — Cheng, Zi Zheng; Raman, Shashank; Silver, Eli R.; Yin, Catherine K.
Interlake High School — Abbas, Isabelle M.; Chen, Rachel; Deng, Yu Hua Iris; Dimitrov, Gantcho D.; Drumm, Jasper L.; Eng, Kira X.; Fleuchaus, Adrian H.; Kester, Katherine G.; Khan, Surtaz N.; Lane, Katherine E.; Li, David W.; Ling, Ethan Y.; Lu, Megan; Luo, Chenkai; Pradeep, Prannay; Samavedi, Sagarika; Sarkar, Srimoyi; Saxena, Eshika; Seth, Tushar; Sinha, Juhi; Stapley, Andrew C.; Su, Allen; Telukunta, Tanvi; Tsang, Justin C.; Vandenbrouck, David; Verthein, Harlan; Wang, Julia L.; Zhu, Audrey A.
International School — Bai, Yu Ping Lily; Wang, Phillip; Zheng, Elaine
Newport High School — Ishikawa, Charlotte E.; Kemp, Eshan R.; Lee, Jake; Li, Terrance Y.; Liang, Joey; Nguyen, Isabella N.; Shen, Gabriel H.
Sammamish H. S. — Agashe, Omkar M.
Bellingham
Bellingham High School — Grabau, Benjamin T.
Sehome High School — Cunningham, Lucas M.; Flanagan, Ethan B.; Van’t Hoog, Jacob F.
Bothell
Cedar Park Christian — Marcelia, James M.
North Creek High School — Dooley, Zack; Milandin, Logan; Oler, Brian; Yi, Chai-Young
Camas High School — Chang, Monica Y.; Jiang, Abigail Y.; Kawamura, Maia S.; Xu, Angela
Bothell High School — Chapin, Imani J.; Greene, Aaron; Meng, Phillip
Edmonds
Edmonds – Woodway High School — Khouvong, Aaron A.
Everett
Cascade High School — Greisz, Elijah T.
Mariner High School — Douglas, Mary A.
Archbishop Murphy High — Murray, Sean
Harbor
Harbor High School — Bird, Griffin D.; Yi, Irvin
Issaquah
Gibson Ek High School — Mahesh, Evon V.; Zou, Nalu
Issaquah High School — Brown, Amanda R.; Jacobson, Audrey K.; Jamison, Cameron S.
Kenmore
Inglemoor High School — Cheng, Sandy N.; Guo, Raymond; Hopcroft, Oliver H.; Turtle, Nicole; Wang, Alexander; Xie, Brian; Yang, Evelyn; Zhao, Andrew
Kennewick
Kamiakin High School — Forbes, Taylor
Kirkland
Eastside Preparatory School — Hale, Henry L.
Homeschool — Eilers, Olivia G.
International Community School — Chen, Daniel J.; Gormley, Ciara L.; Gregersen, Theo A.
Juanita High School — Ghizila, Andreea; Kuraishi, Alyssa; Marnadi, Eric; Narasimman, Nithish Bharadhwaj
Lake Washington H. S. — Riffle, Thomas
Lacey
North Thurston High School — Childers, Lane T.; Pak, Tommy J.
Timberline High School — Mcwilliams, Cameron T.
Maple Valley
Tahoma High School — Boinpally, Hitesh K.; Jensen, Isaac H.; Tieng, Laena
Mercer Island
Mercer Island High School — Benson, Alexander; Bi, Alan K.; Copley, Theodore G.; Galvin, Nicholas T.; Horton King, Thomas S.; Lam, Albert K.; Motz, Andrew J.; Short, Renzin G.; Snyder, Damien M.; Toda, Christopher S.; Torok, Ethan S.
Mill Creek
Henry M. Jackson High School — Chon, Seo-Yun; Haji, Iman S.; Kim, Sean M.; Wang, Samuel Y.
Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon High School — Cline, Lauren; Jurenka, Matthew F.
Mountlake Terrace
Mountlake Terrace High School — Suraci, Cameron M.
Mukilteo
Kamiak High School — Cheng, Alice; Jong, Stacy V.; Ke, Jonathan A.; Raker, Katie G.; Shin, Andrew; Wang, Angie; Wang, Jiamae S.
Olympia
Capital High School — Pham, Jimmy
Olympia High School — Boo, Harry; Elwood, Gordon R.; Mou, Yufan R.; Noorassa, Naisan; Saelid, Daniel P.; Sterner, Addison
Redmond
Bear Creek School — Stepin, Alicia M.
Overlake School — Button, Edward A.; Fries, Marielle R.; Karmarkar, Nachiket N.; Nordhoff, Jaquelin T.; Wall, Phoebe M.
Redmond High School — Bhatt, Shiven S.; Goli, Sahas; He, Matthew; Hoar, Meera M.; Kedia, Shreya
Kim, Grace; Knox, Haeli N.; Lin, Melissa; Ma, Kenneth; Shankar, Meghna; Shi, Martin; Tan, Heng-Min; Vaid, Pranav K.; Xie, Shuhua A.; Zhang, Jasmine
Nikola Tesla Stem High School — Alkin, Victoria J.; Friedman, Alexia N.; Kim, Lauren E.; Lee, Christine; Shankar, Hamsa; Tayade, Sonika S.
Renton
Liberty High School — Grette, Arne W.; Smith, Annabelle R.
Richland
Hanford High School — Kang, Christopher T.; Raab, Preston H.; Weng, Michelle; Yang, Kevin L.
Ridgefield
Ridgefield High School — Abrams, Ian C.
Sammamish
Eastlake High School — Deng, Craig; Dimitrov, Svetoslav A.; Talius, Ellie U.
Eastside Catholic High School — Goodwin, Rachael M.
Skyline High School — Bening, Samantha; Cheng, Daniel A.; Gall, Tyler M.; Hazra, Neil; Hines, Ethan M.; Huang, April G.; Kikkeri, Chirag B.; Li, Helen; Modi, Aayushi V.; Park, Alexander G.; Park, Anna J.; Rosemont, Edward G.; Wang, Cindy; Yoon, Jeesoo; Zhong, Albert
Seattle
Ballard High School — Berndt, Maximilian H.; Leibold, Joshua A.; Sheldrake, Meghan J.
Bishop Blanchet High School — Helton, Matthew L.
Bush School — Christakis, Ariana Z.; Ratliff, Hayden C.; Stroupe, William N.
Garfield High School — Bertolet, Chloe S.; Chen, Ruiheng; Chung, Avinash P.; Duan, Michael C.; Duckworth, Jaya K.; Gu, Allison J.; Ing, Trevor H.; Jones, Juliette A.; Josephson, Sophia K.; Pearson, Hazel R.; Phillips, Magdalena L.; Phillips, Svend L.; Winiecki, Leo D.
Holy Names Academy — Diaz, Hannah A.; D’souza, Lyra A.; Longawa, Sophie; Tocher, Caroline A.
Ingraham High School — Atwood, David C.; Certain, Graham T.; Coleman, Martha E.; Durvasula, Kailas V.; Emmons, John A.; Hauck, Quinn C.; Hoyer, Theodore M.; Kaylor, Ariadne L.
Lakeside School — Alfonso, Sebastian A.; Berman, Leela S.; Bhatti, Abdurrahman B.; Brusniak, Benjamin; Bryant, Karrsen L.; Chesnutt, Katharine L.; Chi, Margaret; Clarke, Grace A.; Esmail, Ibreez P.; Franklin, Cayden C.; Freedman-Susskind, Tea D.; Jung, Grace H.; Khangaonkar, Kushal; Linker, Alexandra K.; Lion, Felix; Liu, James K.; Luo, Siying; Mahajan, Girish M.; O’neill, Declan Q.; Osuna, Rafael; Owens, Arryn K.; Pekkanen, Sophia M.; Raman, Sanjay A.; Reddy, Maurya J.; Schildkraut, Carl B.; Shum, Matthew M.; Stephens, Jack S.; Tang, Colin S.; Uyttendaele, Xander D.; Wang, Melissa X.; Wang, Timothy C.; Wattendorf, Lauren N.; Wessells, Callista L.; Willeford, Benjamin K.; Willeford, Chloe K.; Williams-Derry, Madeline C.; Zangari, Domenica A.
Roosevelt High School — Anguizola, Marcella E.; Cain, Lyla M.; Choi, Suh Young H.; Pettis, James R.
Seattle Academy — Wood, Corey
Seattle Preparatory School — Brown, Aedan R.; Killalea, Hugh P.; Weld, Fletcher P.
Transition School And Early Entrance Program — Schwarze-Taufiq, Tiara A.
University Preparatory Academy — Lu, Michael D.; Nielsen, Thomas H.; Zikan, Jacob T.
Shoreline
Shorecrest High School — Holt, Mattea R.; Vogel, Gabriel J.
Shoreline Christian High School — Ruiter, David
Shorewood High School — Mehta, Saagar; Taguchi, Takumi C.
Silverdale
Central Kitsap High School — Humm, Frederick S.; Na, Woon J.
Klahowya Secondary School — Schweitzer, Kate M.
Snohomish
Glacier Peak High School — Ahrens, Jonathan A.
South Hill
Emerald Ridge High School — Davison, Alden W.
Spokane
Joel E. Ferris High School — Erdman, Jacob M.
Gonzaga Preparatory School — Nordhagen, Jakob P.
Lewis And Clark High School — Sladich, Sabrina
Mead High School — Schuler, Dylan M.
Sumner
Sumner High School — Bendt, Kendan R.
Tacoma
Woodrow Wilson High School — Le, Victoria
Charles Wright Academy — Hitchcock, Brandon L.; Xu, Heidi A.
Annie Wright School — Hughes, Eleanor A.
Tukwila
Raisbeck Aviation High School — Connolly, Thomas A.
Tumwater
Tumwater High School — Darilek, Sarah N.
University Place
Curtis High School — Kim, Daniel J.; Lee, Joon Woo; Williams, Christian T.
Vancouver
Skyview High School — Epperly, Annika J.
Vashon
Vashon Island High School — Cain, Lars
Veradale
Central Valley High School — Taylor, Spencer G.
Woodinville
Woodinville High School — Mittal, Avi; Subcleff, Jackson T.; Yen, Kelly S.; Zubin, Nate
Yakima
Riverside Christian School — Immel, Sarah G.
