Washington students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks outdoors at school — and staff can go maskless indoors if they are vaccinated against the coronavirus and no children are present — state health officials announced this week.

The new rules, quietly released Tuesday, don’t go as far as more relaxed national guidance released by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Friday, the CDC urged schools to reopen in the fall even if they can’t always strictly enforce safety protocols like mask-wearing and social distancing. Notably, federal officials said it’s not necessary for vaccinated people to wear masks inside schools, though those who are unvaccinated are still encouraged to wear face coverings.

Washington State Department of Health officials didn’t immediately respond to questions about whether they’ll loosen state rules to align with the new national guidelines. But health officials have in recent weeks said they were anticipating new federal mask guidance — and would consider changes after they reviewed CDC changes.

With the release of the new national recommendations, state health officials will work “on a more comprehensive update to their K-12 schools guidance,” said Katy Payne, spokesperson for Washington’s Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. She said she learned about the new state rules late Thursday.

The state’s health department, not education officials, sets health and safety requirements in schools, and officials were aware of the coming update. “They have been saying this whole time, middle to late summer we’ll have a larger update,” Payne said. “I do not expect anything to come from DOH today, but it will be coming soon.”

For now, Washington health officials are “strongly” recommending, but not requiring, unvaccinated students and staff to continue wearing masks outside if they can’t stay 6 feet apart.

And everyone will be required to wear masks indoors when school is in session, regardless of whether they are vaccinated, officials say.

Children under 12 still aren’t eligible to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. And while eligible Washington adolescents, teens and adults are not required to get a shot to attend school, state and federal guidelines urge them to do so.