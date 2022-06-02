Hey Huskies! If you’ve dreamed of moving abroad but were stymied by the pesky need to have a job secured before you arrive in a new country, the U.K. has an option for you.

The U.K. has an immigration program for what it calls “High Potential Individuals” that allows people who’ve graduated from the world’s 50 best universities within the last five years to get a two- or three-year visa — and you don’t need a job offer in hand.

In addition to the University of Washington, the list includes Harvard, University of British Columbia, California Institute of Technology, University of Texas at Austin, Peking University, McGill and UniversityPolytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne.

To make it onto the High Potential Individual global universities list, a school has to be included in at least two of these three global college rankings: The Times Higher Education World University Rankings, Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings and The Academy of Ranking World Universities.

You can see the full list here.

The short term visas are offered to early career people with the potential to benefit the U.K. workforce, according to a U.K. government website on visas and immigration.

From May 30, you can apply for the special visa if you have graduated from an eligible international university in the five years immediately before your application.

Interested Huskies can start the application process here.