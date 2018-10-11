On the agenda for the Board of Regents are the city's conditions for the campus master plan, plus transportation passes for UW Tacoma students and university finances.

Today, the University of Washington’s Board of Regents will discuss a potential response to the city’s conditions for the campus master plan, transportation passes for UW Tacoma students and university finances.

The meeting of the full board is scheduled for 10:55 a.m. in Dempsey Hall, Room 302, following meetings of the Academic and Student Affairs Committee and Finance and Asset Management Committee. All meetings are open to the public.

Growth plan

Last month, the Seattle City Council gave preliminary approval to the university’s campus growth plan — but included some strings.

UW administrators recommend that the Board of Regents commit to some of the city’s requirements for the master plan, such as constructing 450 additional housing units for faculty and staff earning less than the area’s median income. However, the university wants to expand where the units can be built to include areas farther from campus but near light-rail stations.

The administration wants the board to stick to the original proposed goal of having no more than 15 percent of students and employees commuting by driving alone by 2028, instead of the city’s proposal of 12 percent. Administrators also want to retain a higher parking-space cap and taller zoning heights than the city proposed.

Other items

The board will consider a proposal to make transportation passes universal for students at the Tacoma campus, instead of voluntary. Students would be charged $45 per quarter in student fees starting this winter quarter.

The board will review reports on the university’s finances and assets, including a report on the financial health of Athletics and Housing and Food Services. Reports show Athletics is projected to face a $2.6 million deficit this financial year and that the university must contend with a high demand for on-campus housing.

The board will hear reports from the co-chair of the university’s fundraising campaign, the UW president, the CEO of UW Medicine, the Faculty Senate, student leaders and the Alumni Association. It will also receive an update on the Global Innovation Exchange program.