The University of Washington’s 4,500 teaching assistants, researchers and other graduate student employees avoided a strike Saturday and will instead vote on a proposed contract this weekend.

The strike by academic student employees, most of whom are Ph.D. students, would have meant some papers and exams wouldn’t have been graded right away as the school year closes out. Many classes are taught and exams graded by teaching assistants.

Spokeswoman Sam Sumpter of UAW Local 4121, which represents the students, said the bargaining committee recommended that members ratify the most recent contract proposal offered by UW.

“The strike has been averted,” for now, she said.

Sumpter said a straw poll of members indicated that 62 percent were in favor of the contract.

“It falls short in certain areas and we are disappointed in negotiations so while we have recommended to members they ratify it, it’s still not everything we’d been pushing for,” she added.

While unlikely, the members could strike Monday if a majority don’t approve the contract by Sunday night.

Graduate students on all three campuses say their wages aren’t keeping up with the rising cost of living in the region. Their contract expired April 30, and on May 15 they held a one-day strike, which led to the cancellation of some classes.

The university says the academic student employees make a median wage of $32 an hour and work 20 hours a week, but students dispute that characterization, saying they often work much longer than 20 hours a week, despite what their contract says. In addition to pay, their tuition is waived, and they receive health care.

The UW has proposed a 2 percent raise each year for the next three years. UW spokesman Victor Balta said the university has brought graduate student pay up by 50.4 percent over the past five years, to catch up to peer institutions, and cannot afford to do more.

Sumpter said the UW also offered $100 to each student every academic year to defray student fees, and will allow UAW 4121 to bargain with three other unions this summer regarding bus fees.