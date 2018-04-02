A longtime leader of the arts from Utah will become president of Cornish College of the Arts on July 1. He will be its first African-American president.

Raymond Tymas-Jones, the dean of the College of Fine Arts at the University of Utah for 12 years, will become the next president of downtown Seattle’s Cornish College of the Arts — and its first African-American president.

In Utah, Tymas-Jones was a champion of interdisciplinary activity through the infusion of arts and design practices in medicine, science and business, Cornish officials said. He established the Center for Interdisciplinary Arts in Technology at the school.

He also served as chief administrator for the Utah Museum of Fine Arts, the Pioneer Theatre Company, the Tanner Dance Program and UtahPresents Performing Arts Series.

Tymas-Jones received a bachelor of music from Howard University, a master of music from Washington University, St. Louis, and a doctorate focused on performance practice in voice from Washington University.

He is known for his presentation and scholarship on American song and spirituals, as well as sacred music in the African-American tradition. He will begin the job at Cornish on July 1.

The college’s previous president, Nancy Uscher, announced her departure in December 2015, and the college hired an interim president, Chris Kevorkian, in August 2016 while the search for a permanent president was going on.

Cornish moved most of its campus to Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood in 2003, and completed a new residence hall in 2015. It also retains the historic Kerry Hall on Capitol Hill and the Cornish Playhouse and adjacent Alhadeff Studio at the Seattle Center.