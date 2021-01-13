The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights is investigating Seattle Public Schools, stating in a Tuesday letter to Superintendent Denise Juneau that it had heard “disturbing reports” of how the district handled special education during the pandemic.

The letter cites concerns that some students with disabilities went without specialized instruction — and some teachers weren’t allowed to provide it.

“According to one local news report last spring, the District told its special education teachers ‘not to deliver specially-designed instruction,’ and disallowed them from ‘adapt[ing] lessons to each child’s needs,’” officials wrote.

When school resumed in the fall, many students with disabilities hadn’t had meaningful interactions with an educator in months. Many families said they hoped a new school year would come with an overhauled approach to special education services, and possibly compensatory education for time missed during school closures in the spring.

Those parents said they were floored to learn their children wouldn’t receive makeup time. Other children sat for months on waitlists to get evaluated for services that are critical to keeping them engaged and on track.

The district did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This story will be updated.