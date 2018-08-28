Two Skagit County districts, La Conner and Mount Vernon, have voted to strike. La Conner teachers take to the pickets on Wednesday.

MOUNT VERNON — Education associations in two Skagit County school districts have voted to strike.

According to the Washington Education Association (WEA), teachers in the La Conner School District voted “overwhelmingly” Monday to begin their strike on Wednesday, which is the day classes in the district are set to begin.

“Our proposals are a salary correction, after years of being at the bottom of pay in the region,” La Conner Education Association Co-President Lisa Thomas said in a news release from the WEA. “More importantly, what we are asking for is sustainable for the future of our district. If we want to attract and keep caring, qualified educators for our students, we need to provide them with competitive, professional compensation.”

The district and the association met Sunday but were unable to reach an agreement, the release states.

Also on Monday, the Mount Vernon Education Association voted to strike if a contract agreement is not met by Sept. 4, according to a separate news release from the WEA.

“MVEA members voted overwhelmingly to reject a proposal from the district that would have failed at remaining competitive with other districts in Skagit County,” MVEA president Cheryl Thramer said in the release. “Our teachers simply want a fair and equitable settlement that remains competitive with area schools.”

Classes in that district are set to begin Sept. 5.

Of Skagit County’s seven public-school districts, only the Sedro-Woolley School District and the Sedro-Woolley Education Association have a contract for this school year.