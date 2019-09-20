The group of students whose SAT tests at Seattle’s Franklin High School were twice canceled will get another crack at the exam tomorrow — at a campus 22 miles north, in Lynnwood.

About 160 people are signed up to take the exam at Meadowdale High School in the Edmonds School District on Saturday morning, thanks to the speedy efforts of David Quinn, the International Baccalaureate program coordinator at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

The exam was rescheduled the first time in late August because of construction at Franklin.

On the second test date, Sept. 7, hundreds showed up — after staying the night in hotels, or driving in from out of town — to find the test was canceled again, this time with no notice. Not enough proctors were available to oversee the test-takers, according to the College Board, the organization that produces and grades the exam.

Quinn heard the news and called a contact at the College Board to see if he could help find another location. Eventually, his district agreed to host the new test, and Quinn got to work recruiting proctors and finding a suitable location. He said the College Board gave him lots of assistance fast-tracking the process.

“It was all hands on deck,” Quinn said over the phone, while he was busy packing the exams into boxes Friday afternoon.

It’s a long trek from South Seattle to Lynnwood, but that’s not out of the ordinary. Slots for college-admissions exams fill up quickly, and Quinn said he’s heard of students driving all the way to Wenatchee for an opening.

When asked why Franklin, the original testing location, was ruled out as a site for the third testing date, Seattle Public Schools spokesman Tim Robinson relayed a conversation he had with the school’s principal.

“It was his understanding that the College Board simply wanted to move very quickly to be responsive to students and families,” Robinson wrote in an email. Tests take about three weeks to process, and students applying for early consideration from universities were panicked about getting their exam results in time.

A College Board spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.