Seattle’s Franklin High School is closed Thursday and could be closed Friday due to teaching staff shortages, the school district said on its website.

The school closed when faced with “an unexpected shortage of critical teaching staff,” Seattle Public Schools said.

If staff absentee rates remain the same or increase Friday, the school will again cancel classes, the district said.

Missed classes will be made up at the end of the year, the district said.

Staff shortages closed schools in Seattle, Bellevue and Kent last month.

Franklin was closed on Wednesday, as well, due to an online social-media threat directed at the school.