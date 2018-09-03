Teachers in more than a dozen other districts, mostly in Western Washington, have either authorized strikes or have already started them because they can't reach agreements with their districts over salaries.

Teachers in the Vancouver, Ridgefield and Hockinson school districts have reached preliminary agreements for new contracts with their districts, clearing the way to end their strikes ahead of the start of the school year.

The deals, reached by union representatives, are subject to a vote by the teachers for final approval, according to a statement issued by the Washington Education Association (WEA). Ridgefield and Hockinson will vote on Monday, while Vancouver teachers will vote on Tuesday. Specifics of the deals reached haven’t been released.

The pacts are the latest to be reached in a tumultuous summer for teacher-contract negotiations, which saw teachers in several districts threaten or go on strike, after state lawmakers allocated an extra $2 billion for their salaries to comply with a 2012 ruling by the state Supreme Court known as the McCleary decision. On Friday, teachers in the Seattle School District reached a deal that will see their salaries increase by 10.5 percent, giving the green light for schools to start on time Wednesday.

While the raise for Seattle teachers may appear hefty, neighboring districts have agreed to even higher salary bumps. Teachers in Bellevue, Lake Washington and Snoqualmie Valley schools will soon see their paychecks rise by as much as 14-25 percent under new contracts agreed to this summer.

Still, the start of the school year is at risk of being delayed because of ongoing teacher strikes, including in Evergreen, Battle Ground, Washougal, Longview and Tumwater school districts, according to WEA.

In Centralia, Puyallup, Stanwood-Camano, Tukwila, Arlington, Conway, South Whidbey, Monroe and Wapato, teachers unions have authorized strikes if agreements aren’t reached by the start of school this week. Tacoma’s teachers are still in talks, ahead of a general membership meeting on Tuesday.