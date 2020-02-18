For more than an hour Tuesday morning, a crowd of Catholic school parents and alumni, clad in rainbow gear, circled the city block where the main office of the Seattle Archdiocese stands.

They protested the abrupt departure of two teachers at John F. Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, who they say were forced to quit last week because of their same-sex relationships. A letter sent to parents from the school’s administration said the “highly capable” teachers “voluntarily resigned,” but did not mention why. So far, no one with firsthand knowledge of the situation has confirmed either account.

The exact details of the teachers’ quick exit from the school are still hazy. The teachers did not respond to requests for interviews. On Tuesday, their attorney, Shannon McMinimee, said neither she nor the teachers were in a position to comment. When asked why, she declined to comment further.

In interviews, the protesters demanded both the reinstatement of the teachers and a change in the church’s stance on same-sex relationships. Many, including Catholic-school graduate Grace Armstrong, pointed to what she called a contradiction between Jesus’ message of acceptance and love and the church’s policies.

“When you send your kid to a Catholic school, you pay money and hope you get the message of Jesus in the school,” said Armstrong, who carried a sign reading, “Jesus would protect gay teachers and fire pedophile priests.”

Rumors about the teachers leaving started to spread last Thursday, and parents, students and alumni began mobilizing to protest. As of Tuesday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $32,000 to help the teachers cover their expenses until they can find other jobs; a Facebook group dedicated to amassing support for the teachers had more than 5,000 members by noon Tuesday.

Advertising

Spokespeople for the Archdiocese and Kennedy Catholic didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. The Times asked if it could join a Tuesday morning meeting that a few rally attendees planned to attend at the Archdiocese’s office, but an employee declined.

The school’s website states Kennedy Catholic’s belief in the Seven Themes of Catholic Social Teaching, a set of ideas that includes references to marriage and family.

Shortly after 10 a.m., students made signs and staged a sit-in that clogged some of the school’s hallways. They planned to walk out of classes later in the day and join their parents and alumni outside the school. In an email to parents, the school said students could feel free to participate “without fear of reprisal.”

Many in the crowd said they were surprised by what they’d read on Facebook about the nature of the teachers’ departures, which they said doesn’t reflect the broader community of parents who send their kids to the school. Several said there are openly gay students who attend the school.

“This is not the Kennedy I recognize,” said Shelly Lounsbury Griffin, who graduated from the school in 1984.

The chants — “Reinstate, not hate!” and “Separate, church and hate!” — eventually gave way to prayer. Protesters held hands and recited the Lord’s Prayer, which was led by Norma Zavala, a mother of four children who attended the school.

Advertising

Two people close to one of the teachers, Paul Danforth — his mother, Mary Danforth, and his fiance, Sean Nyberg — said his departure was related to news that he was planning to marry another man. They said they couldn’t comment about whether the teachers were fired, quit voluntarily or were asked to resign.

Several students said they already knew that Danforth and the other teacher were both in relationships with same-sex partners.

Kennedy Catholic mother Erika DuBois, who helped plan the walkout, said the news of the teachers’ departures shocked her. She said she knew that Catholic school teachers had to sign a contract that includes a morality clause about adhering to church values but that she didn’t expect the school to act on the clause.

“Would it have been applied if a teacher were divorced and remarried? Or had children out of wedlock?” she asked. “I’m sad about the message this sends to LGBTQ students: ‘We love and accept you but we can’t employ you.'”

Teachers who work at schools affiliated with the Archdiocese are asked to sign a covenant that can be revoked “if the teacher’s lifestyle is incompatible with Catholic moral values or if his/her conduct is at variance with Catholic teaching.”

Staff writers Hannah Furfaro and Neal Morton contributed reporting.