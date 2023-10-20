Students at Chief Sealth International High School in West Seattle organized a walkout Friday, following texts that circulated from football players discussing an alleged assault of students.

The messages were “graphic in nature and extremely inappropriate,” Principal Ray Garcia Morales said in a letter to families Thursday.

Morales said the texts, written by several students, were brought to the attention of school officials Wednesday. The school’s administration is investigating and discussing disciplinary action and a corrective plan, Morales said in the letter.

“I take the safety and well-being of our students very seriously. I appreciate the messages and questions families have sent to me expressing their concern about this issue,” Morales wrote. “Our school and athletic teams are taking proactive steps to be sure our young people approach their peers and community members with respect.”

Social workers have reached out to each student discussed in the messages to offer support, according to Morales, and the school’s athletic officials are developing a plan to “promote gender equity, prevent sexual harassment, and help our students better understand what behaviors are expected of students and athletes.”