Students from schools across the region are gathering in Seattle to call attention to gun violence and for stricter gun laws.

Hundreds of students are gathering at Seattle’s Occidental Park for the “We Won’t Be Next” rally Friday afternoon to call attention to gun violence that occurs outside of schools — and to call for stricter gun laws to prevent gun violence everywhere.

Students from more than 30 schools throughout the region, from Marysville to Burien, walked out of their buildings Friday morning and joined the larger group in downtown Seattle, a location organizers said they chose because of its proximity to public transit.

At Seattle's "We Won't Be Next" rally, a man who opposes stricter gun laws is trying to convince the students to change their minds. It does not appear to be working. pic.twitter.com/O5qCfAJbLW — Paige Cornwell (@pgcornwell) April 20, 2018

Sign at Seattle's "We Won't Be Next" rally: "We are the future but not if we're dead" pic.twitter.com/iRQ6j8PvuN — Paige Cornwell (@pgcornwell) April 20, 2018

The “We Won’t Be Next” rally coincides with the National School Walkout, protests held to mark the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shooting. On April 20, 1999, 13 students and teachers were killed at their Littleton, Colorado, school by two shooters, who then turned the guns on themselves. It was the deadliest high-school shooting in U.S. history until the February shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 people dead.

Several students will be speaking at the rally, followed by musical performances from several other students, as well as the Grammy-winning Seattle musician Wanz.

The rally will culminate with a panel of elected and city officials and activists, who will answer questions from students related to gun violence and how it can be prevented.