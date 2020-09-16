A University of Washington graduate student filed a class-action lawsuit Wednesday, accusing the school of a breach of contract following COVID-19-related campus closures and demanding reimbursement for tuition.

Alexander Barry said he paid UW for “opportunities and services that he did not receive, including on-campus education, facilities, services, and activities,” according to the complaint, which was filed in King County Superior Court.

The complaint named members of the UW Board of Regents, including William Ayer, Joel Benoliel, Joanne Harrell, Jeremy Jaech, Libby MacPhee, Constance Rice, Rogelio Riojas, Blaine Tamaki and David Zeek, as well as UW President Ana Mari Cauce.

“Despite sending students home, transitioning to online instruction, and closing its campuses, the University of Washington continued to charge for tuition, and/or fees as if nothing changed, continuing to reap the financial benefit of millions of dollars from students,” the complaint says.

Although Barry, along with thousands of other students, enrolled and paid for an on-campus experience — complete with activities and events that have since been canceled or moved online — the complaint alleges that the university provided “something far less.” Despite the change, the university has not refunded students and families for tuition and other fees, the complaint said.

UW canceled the in-person spring quarter in March after the coronavirus outbreak began to worsen, and during the summer announced the shift to almost all online classes for the fall quarter.

“Our Seattle-based law firm includes many individuals who call UW their alma mater, and while we understand the unforeseen limitations the pandemic has placed on institutions of higher learning, we believe UW’s community and its students deserve better,” said attorney Steve Berman in a statement. “It is our hope that through this litigation, UW can come to recognize its responsibility to tuition-payers and the ways in which it has failed to deliver what it promised them.”

Similar complaints have popped up around the country, and the Seattle-based firm representing Barry also has represented students filing lawsuits against Boston University, Harvard University, New York University and the University of Southern California.