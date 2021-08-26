State Superintendent Chris Reykdal filed an emergency rule Wednesday outlining the process for penalizing school districts that fail to comply with Washington state’s COVID-19 health measures, including the statewide mask mandate and vaccine requirement for school employees.

School districts that “willfully” eschew the health and safety requirements are at risk of having state funding withheld.

“These safety measures work, and they are not at the discretion of local school boards or superintendents,” Reykdal said in a notice sent to local school officials Wednesday.

Data and research conducted locally and globally, his statement said, has shown that universal masking and widespread vaccinations are the two most effective tools schools can use to prevent the spread of the virus.

The new emergency rule, in immediate effect, follows Gov. Jay Inslee’s Aug. 18 announcement that a public indoor mask mandate would return statewide and school workers will be subject to a vaccine requirement.

Advertising

Washington is one of a few states in the country — including Oregon and California — requiring masks for everyone in school, regardless of vaccination status. Students and staff are not required to wear them outdoors, and private schools must also adhere to the state school mask order.

In July, Reykdal announced that every school district will face an “immediate halt” to funding if they flout mandatory mask wearing and don’t provide a full-time, in-person option.

The new order, however, gives districts, charter schools and other education agencies receiving state funds time to come into compliance if they are found not to be enforcing the measures.

An initial notice will allow 15 days to provide “verification of compliance.” If that deadline is not met, a second notice will be given with five days to take corrective action.

If compliance is still not met, funding may be withheld.

Schools will be eligible to receive withheld funds once the superintendent’s office finds state rules are being followed. However, those in noncompliance for two months will receive funds reduced proportionately by the number of days they were found in violation, divided by 180 school days.

The office said it will take public comment in the coming months as the rule is made permanent.