Mandy Manning, a Spokane educator who teaches English and math to immigrant and refugee students and is credited with helping change school policies to significantly decrease school suspensions, has been named the 2018 National Teacher of the Year.

Manning, who was named Washington’s Teacher of the Year in September 2017, was one of four finalists for the top award, which was announced on CBS early Friday morning.

Manning, 41, works in Ferris High School’s Newcomer Center, where immigrant and refugee students spend one or two semesters. She started teaching in Spokane in 2008 after teaching in Texas, New York and Japan, and moved to the Newcomer Center in 2011. Every semester, she has a few dozen students from several different countries.

She was involved in changing her school’s discipline plan to include more voices from education and parent groups. In the first year after the change, the number of suspensions decreased by 74 percent.

Manning jokes that she never wanted to be a teacher and thought her time as an educator would be limited to her two years in Armenia as a Peace Corps volunteer. But again and again, people told her she should be a teacher.

Her path changed on Sept. 11, 2001. It was the first year she had her own class, and she remembers everyone watching television as chaos unfolded. At the Washington Teacher of the Year ceremony exactly 16 years later, she recounted how that day made her realize the importance of her job.

“I had to help every single one of my students be fearless in the face of something none of us understood,” she said.

Speaking to the audience, she repeated a similar mantra, one that she teaches her students: “Be fearless, be kind, get to know your neighbors.”

As National Teacher of the Year, she’ll serve as an advocate and spokeswoman for the teaching profession, going to more than 150 speaking events across the nation and internationally.

The other three finalists were Kara Ball, Department of Defense Education Activity Teacher of the Year; Jonathan Juravich, Ohio Teacher of the Year; and Amy T. Anderson, New Jersey Teacher of the Year.

Washington’s most recent National Teacher of the Year was Jeff Charbonneau, a science teacher at Zillah High School in Yakima County, who was awarded the title in 2013.