The Seattle School Board on Wednesday evening appointed Federal Way elementary school teacher Brandon Hersey to represent South Seattle.

Hersey, a former policy analyst for the federal government, was sworn in immediately. His term runs through fall 2021, the next regularly scheduled election for the seat.

He was one of three finalists for the seat, along with former Amazon employee Julie van Arcken and community organizer Emijah Smith. He will be the only K-12 educator on the board.

He grew up in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, “as a black boy under the most oppressive education system in the country,” an experience he says gives him insight into the systemic racism and funding problems the district faces.

Since moving here in 2016, Hersey, an active teachers-union member and a former federal government policy analyst, has dabbled in regional politics. He’s rallied with teachers around the state for more school funding from the state Legislature, and for three months in 2018, he was the campaign field director for state Sen. Joe Nguyen (D-Seattle).

Though he doesn’t have kids and hasn’t lived in Seattle as long as the other candidates, he wrote in his application that he and his fiancée have already laid “deep roots” in the community.

Among his work with other local organizations, Hersey points to his experience working with students and parents as an assistant scoutmaster for Troop 008, the only all-black Boy Scout troop in Washington state. There, he befriended fellow assistant scoutmaster Michael Charles, a political strategist who told him about rumors that Patu was leaving her seat.

“He has his ear to the ground, and a good understanding of what’s happening,” said Charles, who is from South Seattle. (Though Charles’ firm has done work for Zachary DeWolf’s Seattle City Council campaign, he says he learned about Patu’s departure from former Seattle educators.)

Hersey said he wants to focus on getting more teachers of color into classrooms and implementing a district-wide K-12 ethnic studies curriculum. He also says the district should play a role in preserving South Seattle’s diversity as it faces gentrification.

“We can’t let it erode,” he said.

Betty Patu, who occupied the seat for a decade before she resigned in July, left after a deadline for putting the position up for public vote.