Some schools will remain closed Friday because of poor road or sidewalk conditions. Here is where to find the latest information.
While many Puget Sound-area schools are resuming normal operations on Friday after back-to-back snowstorms, some will remain closed because of poor road and sidewalk conditions.
Some schools had already scheduled early releases or days off on Friday, Feb. 15, for midwinter break. For the most updated information on your school district, visit its website.
Below are school districts with cancellations or delays because of snow, with links to their websites.
Districts that will be closed:
- Bellingham
- Bremerton
- Central Kitsap
- Kent
- North Mason
- Northshore
- Sequim
- Snoqualmie Valley
- South Kitsap
- Tahoma
Districts with two-hour delays:
- Griffin
- Issaquah
- North Kitsap
- North Thurston
- Olympia
- Peninsula
- Port Angeles
- San Juan Island
- Sumner
- Tumwater
To be determined Friday morning:
