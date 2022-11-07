Several schools are closed or delayed Monday as households and schools face continued widespread power outages from strong winds and rain.

The Snohomish School District is operating on a two-hour delay Monday, according to the district. South Whidbey School District is closed Monday due to power outages, according to an alert on the district’s site. Everett High School is closed due to a power outage. All other schools in the Everett Public Schools district are open. Lake Stevens High School is closed Monday.

Cascade View Elementary and Machias Elementary did not have power as of Sunday evening. The district said Sunday it planned a two-hour late start for those schools and that it would provide an update at 8 a.m. Monday.

Arlington High School and Pioneer Elementary are also closed Monday. There will be a two-hour delay for all other schools in the Arlington district.

In Marysville on Friday, a woman was trapped and critically injured when a tree fell on her home near Marysville Pilchuck High School. Firefighters reported rescuing others from smashed buildings.

The season’s first major storm cut power to more than 300,000 customers from the Olympic Peninsula to the Cascade foothills. Snohomish County PUD’s coverage area was hit particularly hard, with 190,000 customers in the dark at one point.

More than 32,500 customers were still without power as of 7 a.m. Monday, according to the Snohomish PUD outage map.

Snohomish County PUD estimated 80% of customers would have power back by 9 a.m. Monday and 90% by 8 p.m.

Crews have got power on for 7,000 more people tonight! We estimate that 80% of customers will have power back by 9 am. The remaining outages will take longer to repair, but we think 90% of people will have power back by 8pm Monday. We won't stop until power is back for all. pic.twitter.com/MLFIpWFetT — Snohomish County PUD (@SnoPUD) November 7, 2022

In Seattle, temperatures are expected to drop Monday with a forecast high in the mid-40s. Highs are expected to be in the low 40s through Thursday, with lows near freezing.