A school bus driver shortage caused delays up to 90 minutes on routes all over the city.

On the second day of classes for the city’s 54,000 public-school students, 15 school-bus routes posted delays up to 90 minutes Thursday morning, according to an alert on the Seattle Public Schools website.

The delays affected buses headed to schools all around the city, including Cleveland High School, Seattle World School and Bailey Gatzert Elementary School.

The district has a $27 million annual contract with First Student for school bus service. Both the district and First Student did not immediately return requests for more information or comment, but a spokesperson for the company told KIRO 7 that a bus-driver shortage is causing the delays.

About 400 bus drivers in Seattle work for First Student, according to early 2018 numbers. The union representing the drivers called a strike twice during the 2017-2018 school year, leaving 12,000 students without a ride for a combined eight days.

Teamsters Local 174 spokesperson Jamie Fleming said she doesn’t think the strikes have much to do with the slow hiring. If anything, she said, the expanded benefits package and retirement plan would encourage more people to apply. She said the shortage is likely caused by a low unemployment rate, and by the fact that drivers work only about six hours a day. Anecdotally, she’s also heard that many drivers went to work for King County Metro in the last year.