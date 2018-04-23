The Skyward outage prevents schools from recording students’ information that parents use to learn about their child’s day, like grades, discipline records and what they bought for breakfast or lunch.

Skyward, the software system that teachers and parents in nearly every Washington school district use to record and monitor attendance, grades and homework assignments, is down statewide due to a technology glitch.

The system will likely be back up and running Wednesday morning, five days after it went offline, said Marty Daybell, CEO of the Washington State Information Processing Cooperative (WSPIC). The WSIPC handles information systems like Skyward for 274 of the state’s 295 school districts.

The outage prevents schools from recording students’ information that parents use to learn about their child’s day, like grades, discipline records and what they bought for breakfast or lunch. Many districts also use Skyward to process payroll.

Many schools can still access the Skyward system to get data, like class lists and parent emails, but they can’t update any other information online.

WSIPC tried to install a system upgrade Friday afternoon, but the upgrade instead caused the entire system to shut down, Daybell said.

The outage also affected other programs, including IEP Online, which districts use to compile Individualized Education Programs for students who receive special-education services. But none impacts day-to-day operations like Skyward, Daybell said.

Friday’s outage was the first the WSIPC has experienced in more than 19 years, according to Daybell. Its engineering team has identified the cause of the outage and a plan to get the systems back online, but that requires bringing in new equipment that has to be shipped to the facility.