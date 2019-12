Classes and all after-school activities at Shorecrest High School in Shoreline were canceled Wednesday after school officials received “multiple tips” about potential threats, according to the school’s website.

The school did not disclose the exact nature of the threats but said they included information and details indicating a possible connection to a lockdown Monday at Shorecrest High School and Kellogg Middle School when two students brought ammunition to the high school.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott, a spokesman for the King County Sheriff’s Office, said no guns were found on the two students who brought the ammunition, but rumors have since been circulating about them and their suspected intentions, as well as about other students.

Detectives are investigating to determine the credibility of the rumors and tips, Abbott said.

School administrators canceled school Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution and to provide our law enforcement partners with the ability to further investigate and determine next steps,” the school said in a statement posted on its website. “Anyone with information regarding this matter is encouraged to contact the Shoreline Police Department at 206-296-3311, dial 911 or use the school’s SafeSchool Alert tip line.”