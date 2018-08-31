Seattle students will return to school as scheduled next week after the state's largest school district reached a deal late Friday with its teachers union on a new contract.

Seattle Public Schools announced the agreement on its website about 10 p.m.

“We are excited to share that the Seattle Education Association and district have reached a tentative contract agreement,” the announcement read. “School will begin on Wed., Sept. 5 for 1st through 12 grade students and Mon., Sept. 10 for kindergarten students.”

The district did not provide a copy of the agreement but listed some details of what it includes, including “a competitive pay schedule that will not only honor the work of our current educators, but help us attract and retain new professionals.” The deal also would increase the number of counselors in secondary schools and nurses, while expanding school-based racial equity teams and health-care benefits for substitute teachers.

The union represents 6,000 classroom teachers, substitutes, paraprofessionals, instructional assistants and office professionals.

The announcement from the district did not include an estimated cost for the proposed contract but in its statement said, “every new state dollar that could be used for salaries has been offered during negotiations.”

The statement added that details of the deal would be released after the union’s vote next Saturday to ratify it.

Phyllis Campano, president of the Seattle Education Association, said late Friday she could not share more details of the contract until it had been presented to the union’s board of directors and general membership.

“I think union members will be happy,” she said.

When asked about the duration of the contract or whether it includes double-digit raises for educators, she again said the contract would need to be seen by members before more information was released.

The Seattle School Board must also vote on the contract. A regular board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.

Negotiating teams for the district and the union have been meeting since May. After both sides failed to reach a deal by a scheduled deadline last weekend, teachers voted Tuesday to authorize a strike if their union could not reach an agreement by the first day of school.

“The entire team worked hard to ensure the negotiation process progressed smoothly and that we reached an agreement before the start of the school year,” new Superintendent Denise Juneau said in a statement. “I am thankful for their work. We have incredible educators in SPS and we value them as individuals and professionals. I look forward to a great school year!”

Members of the union will meet to vote on the proposed contract next Saturday at Benaroya Hall in downtown Seattle, according to the district.