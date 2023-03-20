A new education, sports and entertainment venue will replace Seattle Center’s outdated Memorial Stadium, school and city leaders announced Monday.

But first, they need to find someone to design and build it.

Seattle Public Schools and the city issued a request for proposals from a private partner to begin long-awaited upgrades to the stadium at Seattle Center, according to a news release. The nearly 80-year-old facility, where many students attend football games and celebrate graduations, has been unable to adequately accommodate a rapidly growing population in recent years.

The project, the release said, will focus on expanding the ways the stadium serves students from all backgrounds and will be integrated with the Seattle Center’s arts and cultural life.

“Our shared vision for this facility means more than an improved athletic field — it represents developing a state-of-the-art facility capable of hosting a wide array of events and creating countless more Memorial Stadium memories for our communities,” Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in the release.

Potential private partners will invest in, design, build, operate, maintain and manage the new stadium. The school district will continue to own the property.

Advertising

The design must have at least 8,000 seats; remove the current stadium’s concrete, view-obstructing walls; complete August Wilson Way with an east-west pedestrian and bike connection across the Center’s campus; create new public space linking the International Fountain with the stadium; and restore the Memorial Wall.

The stadium’s Memorial Wall pays tribute to nearly 800 Seattle school alums who died in World War II.

Once the city and SPS select a proposal in May, a community engagement process with students and parents will begin, the release said.

Public funds for the project include $66.5 million approved by Seattle voters from last year’s Seattle schools levy and $21 million from the city. The Seattle City Council also expressed its intent to identify an additional $19 million no later than 2026. And Gov. Jay Inslee proposed $4 million in the state’s capital budget, subject to the Legislature’s approval this session.

The capital levy voters approved last year included funding for new grandstands, LED lights and turf. The grandstands were built in the 1940s, and the district believes they are at the end of their life.

“An enhanced stadium would allow the District to provide students with a modern facility for cultural performances, athletic events, commencement ceremonies, and social and educational opportunities,” said SPS Superintendent Brent Jones.