Seattle Public Schools plans to pay nearly half a million dollars to resolve a claim involving a former student who claimed he was hospitalized after his elementary school released him to the wrong parent in 2010.

The former student, then 8 years old, was picked up by his father following an “incident” at the school and “seriously assaulted,” according to the settlement authorization document, which was unanimously approved by the Seattle School Board this week. The father was criminally charged and convicted after the incident, the document says. The claim alleged “both physical and physiological symptoms from the incident.”

The former student, who is still a minor, and his mother filed a claim against the district for damages last March. They will drop the claim in exchange for a $475,000 settlement, pending approval of the deal by King County Superior Court, according to the district. Both parties discussed a resolution in a day-long mediation session at an unknown date.

“It was a difficult settlement that went back and forth, but we do believe that the dollar amount, although high, is warranted in a situation to compensate the family for the injuries that were sustained,” said John Cerqui, the district’s deputy chief legal counsel.

Publicly, the district provided few details about the incident, and did not immediately provide a copy of the original claim upon request on Friday. School Board members met in private with the district’s attorneys twice before they approved the settlement. At the public meeting this week, board member Leslie Harris praised the district for opting to mediate instead of going through “expensive, painful-for-the-victims litigation.” Board President Zachary DeWolf said he couldn’t comment on the case, citing legal restrictions about what he can disclose from executive, or private, sessions.

The district did not disclose the names of attorneys or the firm representing the former student and his mother. SPS will pay for the settlement out of its general fund, which is budgeted to spend just over $1 billion this school year. The legal department’s budget is $6.3 million, according to documents obtained by The Seattle Times. School Board officials are required to approve settlement agreements when they reach or exceed $250,000.

SPS has paid out several large settlements over the years. In Nov. 2018, it paid a former employee $500,000 after she alleged the district’s former athletic director harassed her on the job. Three years earlier, it awarded $249,999.99 — just a penny shy of the number that would have required the School Board’s approval — to a former student who claimed the district failed to address her complaints of sexual misconduct by a teacher.