If public health guidance permits it, Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau says next school year should involve some degree of in-person instruction.

What that will look like isn’t clear yet. By Friday, Juneau and other district leaders say they will announce a model for how they would start classes in the fall, likely a hybrid of in-person and online learning.

To inform their decision, district officials met Tuesday to hear from teams of community representatives, students and educators who’d spent about a week-and-a-half brainstorming ways to start the next school year safely without leaving students behind.

In early June, before the state superintendent made a general call for school districts to plan for reopening buildings in the fall, the district had proposed three scenarios: holding all classes remotely; a hybrid of online and in-person instruction for older kids and classroom teaching for young students, or a hybrid model for all kids.

Based on the presentations from the team members, who were selected by the district, there was no consensus on which of those scenarios would be best. But many of their ideas assumed some students would be taught in the classroom by fall. (The meeting, held over Zoom, was not advertised to the general public, but The Seattle Times was invited to listen to the discussion.)

“Something the students said consistently was the need for all of them to have in-person contact for their mental health, and that’s something they were adamant about,” said Olymar Gallagher, an SPS nurse on the call.

Most of the discussion revolved around the details of whatever overarching model is ultimately chosen: which students would be prioritized for classroom teaching, and the logistics involved with making that happen. One idea included making the sizes of in-person classes smaller, with one teacher teaching online, and another in person. Another group pitched the idea of teachers moving from class to class, rather than students, to reduce traffic in the hallways and mixing of students.

This moment gives the district an opportunity to redefine what education looks like, said a student who spoke at the meeting, and to “stay accountable for the values it says it adheres too.”

The parties also agreed that some students should get priority over others for in-person instruction, including groups that districts here and across the country haven’t been able to fully engage online: those receiving special-education services, those whose primary language isn’t English, and students of color that SPS promised to serve better over the next four years, including African American male students.

They also pointed to critical issues that needed be solved with online learning in order to proceed with that approach in any form next school year: ensuring everyone had laptops, internet access and tech support, making sure all teachers had appropriate training in online learning and clear communication to families about the road ahead.

Other suggestions: more emotional support for students, partnering with community groups that can offer space for students to learn during the day, nurses at every school (and extra PPE for them), as well as extra hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer.

JoLynn Berge, the district’s CFO, said she’s expecting extra costs associated with reopening to be somewhere in the neighborhood of $10 million. No details of the costs associated with that estimate were immediately available

Whatever the decision announced on Friday, it will be fraught with complexity and disagreement over the path forward. And any plan decided on now will need a back-up, completely virtual plan in case coronavirus infection rates require buildings to close again.

On Monday, the Seattle teacher’s union issued a statement criticizing the district for moving too quickly to announce a model.

“We were excited the district was pulling the teams together, because the concept involved bringing the district together,” said Jennifer Matter, the Seattle Education Association’s new president, and a member of one of the teams that gave feedback on Tuesday. “But it was such a rushed process, we rarely scratched the surface of what is an incredibly complex problem.”

Juneau said in a Tuesday interview that she was “taken aback” by the union’s statement. “They’ve been engaged in this entire process.”

“We … have an obligation to tell our district and families about what schools will look like in the fall,” she added. The teams were supposed to help the district think about the details, she said.

The district and union will begin bargaining over next year’s working conditions later this month.