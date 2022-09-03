Seattle Public Schools is warning parents that the first day of school, set for Wednesday, could be delayed because of a possible teacher strike.

“We are optimistic an agreement will be reached,” says a statement posted Friday on the SPS website and sent to families across the district. But if school is delayed, SPS said it is working on a plan to provide pick-up meals for students and reaching out to community child care providers. After-school activities will continue even if the school start date is pushed back.

Members of the Seattle Education Association are voting through 9 a.m. Tuesday on whether to authorize a strike. The union has about 6,000 members.

SPS also posted a statement Friday saying the Seattle Education Association has declined to enter into legal mediation to reach an agreement.

Among other things, teachers are seeking more control over class sizes and more support for special education and multilingual programs. They also want higher pay for staff at the low end of the pay scale.

“We all hoped to return to school this fall in a different place – with more of the supports our students need, with workloads that are sustainable and give every student adequate attention, and with pay that meaningfully shows respect and recognition for the hard work we do,” says an update on the SEA website.

According to the email sent to families by SPS last week, the district’s proposal includes salary increases, additional social workers at high schools and middle schools, a more inclusive special education program and training for staff, and staff support for students who are multilingual based on students’ needs per school, professional development for educators. SPS is also proposing to maintain staff levels and minimize disruptions during holiday breaks.

The last Seattle teachers strike took place in 2015. In 2018, the union also voted to authorize a strike, but the contract was settled amicably.

Material from The Seattle Times staff is included in this report.