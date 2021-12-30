Seattle Public Schools will be closed Monday in an effort to conduct universal rapid testing of all staff and students, the district announced Thursday. School will resume in person on Tuesday.

The district secured 60,000 rapid tests from the state health department and will offer the tests Monday and throughout the week. Tests will be available for all students at several district middle schools, according to an email sent by the district.

The tests are voluntary, but the district said it is intended to support a “healthy return to school.”