Seattle Public Schools superintendent Denise Juneau announced she intended to suspension the district’s partnership with the Seattle Police Department for one year on Tuesday, echoing the moves of several other large school districts across the country.

Juneau said the Seattle School Board will consider a resolution Wednesday that would “re-evaluate our relationship with SPD and enact a district-wide one-year suspension.”

The partnership, started in 2008 after the shooting deaths of five teenagers, involved four armed officers stationed across Seattle schools.

“While the focus of the School Emphasis Officers has been to build relationships and provide assistance to youth in crisis, the unintended consequence of their presence in our buildings could bring more distress to our young people,” Juneau wrote in a district announcement.

“While these officers do not do any kind of enforcement, they are armed in our school buildings, and I know that at this moment in time, the presence of an armed officer prohibits many students and staff from feeling fully safe and welcome in our buildings.”

This is a developing story. You can read Juneau’s announcement here.