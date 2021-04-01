Starting April 19, middle and high school students enrolled in Seattle Public Schools would be welcomed back to their schools for two half-days a week, under a tentative agreement reached this week between the district and Seattle Education Association union.

Under the agreement, some special education students would be allowed to attend for up to four half-days in-person per week. Wednesdays will be all-remote, as is the case for elementary school students, who will return to buildings on Monday.

All students would spend their mornings learning remotely. Those who opt in to come to school buildings would arrive in the afternoons.

The terms of the agreement were laid out in a news release signed by both parties and released Thursday. Other details of the plan haven’t been publicized yet or shared widely with educators. The agreement “strives to keep students with their current educators,” according to the release, but the district hasn’t yet compiled family preferences for remote or in-person instruction for grades 6-12.

For general education students, the plan would kick into gear on April 19, the deadline Gov. Jay Inslee set for school districts to offer in-person instruction for secondary students. Certain students with disabilities in grades 6-12 would start Monday.

The deal still has to be ratified by the union’s full membership and approved by the Seattle School Board before it is final.