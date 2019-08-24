Seattle Public Schools and its teachers union agreed to a draft of a new contract Saturday evening, according to a post on the Seattle Education Association’s Facebook page.

It awaits a vote from the union’s general membership, about 6,000 educators, on Tuesday. After that, the deal will need approval from the School Board.

What exactly they agreed to is unknown. Neither union nor district officials were immediately available for comment.

The new deal comes after a period of increased public demonstrations by the union, which had said on Wednesday that the two parties were still far apart on their proposals for teacher compensation. Many predicted the negotiations would carry the same suspense as last year’s, when the two parties reached a one-year deal only after the union authorized a strike to put pressure on the district.

The union said it wanted more than the 2% raise proposed by the district, but declined to share its counterproposal with The Seattle Times last week.

The union’s nonsalary priorities for this deal were largely the same as last year: funding for more counselors and nurses, expansion of school-based teams that focus on racial equity issues and more flexibility for personal leave.