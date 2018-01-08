Teamsters Local 174, the union representing the Seattle school district’s 400 bus drivers, rejected the latest offer from First Student over the weekend. School officials advised families to begin making backup plans for transportation.

After rejecting the latest offer from Seattle’s school-bus contractor over the weekend, the union representing the bus drivers says a longer strike is “all but imminent” unless the company has another proposal.

The bus drivers struck for one day in November, but negotiations continued after that.

Seattle Public Schools is once again advising families of students who ride school buses to come up with alternative transportation plans in case a second, longer strike occurs.

About 12,000 students take yellow buses run by First Student, which is under contract with the district to provide student transportation services.

The drivers want more affordable health benefits and a stronger retirement plan, which they say the company promised to address last year. But First Student’s latest proposal, they said, didn’t include a pension or affordable health-care coverage for spouses or families.

First Student representatives have said the company offers competitive pay and benefits.

During the one-day strike in November, drivers picketed outside the two bus lots in South Park and Lake City and said they would do it again if the two sides didn’t reach an agreement.