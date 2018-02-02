Both Teamsters Local 174, the union representing the district’s 400 bus drivers, and First Student, which provides yellow-bus service for 12,000 Seattle students, say they are available to hear from the other side

Seattle school-bus drivers will likely be on the picket lines again Monday for the third day of a strike against their employer, First Student, as the two sides haven’t made plans to return to the negotiating table.

Both Teamsters Local 174, the union representing the district’s 400 bus drivers, and First Student, which provides yellow-bus service for 12,000 Seattle students, say they are available to hear from the other side, but it appears neither side has reached out.

“If First Student wants to return to the negotiating table, all they have to do is call and we will be there,” union spokeswoman Jamie Fleming said Friday afternoon.

First Student said it remains “available and willing to take a call from the union at any time.”

About 400 drivers, who want more affordable healthcare and a better retirement plan, went on strike Thursday after the union rejected First Student’s latest proposal. First Student said its offer is fair and equitable, and that the company provides competitive wages and benefits.

The drivers went on a one-day strike in November, after contract negotiations failed for the first time.

Union members picketed Thursday and Friday outside First Student’s two bus lots in Lake City and South Park. First Student said about 60 drivers crossed the picket line Friday, an increase from Thursday’s turnout. The company sent text messages to drivers saying that “our students and our community are counting on you,” and that those who showed up were guaranteed eight hours of work and given a $25 per diem and lunch.

Families are encouraged to find other ways for students to get to school, Seattle Public Schools said. If drivers are available for some routes, special-education routes will be given priority. The district will reimburse families of special-education students who drive to school. Under state law, students who miss school because of the strike will be given an unexcused absence.

The Seattle teachers union said it plans to stage a walkout Wednesday if the strike continues and picket in several areas around the city. The union members said they’ll walk out after the school day, so students won’t be affected.