Both the union representing Seattle’s 400 school-bus drivers and the company that employs them say they’re ready and willing to take the call from the other side to continue negotiating healthcare and retirement benefits.

But on Thursday, when the bus drivers went on strike, it appears neither Teamsters Local 174 nor First Student made that call. So the strike will continue Friday, the union said.

About 12,000 Seattle students won’t have their usual yellow-bus service for the second day in a row, and for the third day this school year. Union members picketed outside the two First Student bus lots in South Park and Lake City Thursday and plan to picket again Friday, union spokeswoman Jamie Fleming said.

Union members went on a one-day strike in November after contract negotiations failed for the first time. The union threatened last month to go on a second, longer strike if First Student didn’t provide a better proposal.

The two sides appear far from an agreement. The drivers want more affordable health benefits and a stronger retirement plan, which they say the company promised last year. First Student says their most recent proposed plan, which negotiators presented Monday, is fair and equitable.

Some drivers did cross the picket line Thursday; First Student said 50 people drove their routes, though union members said they couldn’t confirm that number. Drivers who showed up for work were guaranteed eight hours of work and received a $25 per diem and lunch.

“During this difficult time, we are doing everything we can to provide as much service as possible to SPS families,” First Student said in a statement. “We know how important our work is, so any driver who wants to continue to work can certainly do so.”

If a driver is available for a bus route, Seattle Public Schools’ transportation office will call the homes of students on that route, according to the district. Routes for special-education students will be given priority, but not all drivers are qualified for those routes.

The district encourages families to consider participating in a “walking school bus” or “bike train,” where children walk or bike to school together with adult supervision. Parents can contact Yvonne Carpenter at Seattle Public Schools at ylcarpenter@seattleschools.org for more information. King County Metro buses serve all public schools in Seattle, so older students can take a bus. Many PTSAs have school-specific information about transportation alternatives.