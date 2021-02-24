To find someone to lead the state’s largest school district through an uncertain year ahead, Seattle Public Schools will call in help from one of its own.

On Wednesday, the Seattle School Board selected Brent Jones, a former district administrator and graduate of Franklin High School, to serve as superintendent for one year as the Board conducts a broader search for a permanent replacement.

“Let’s get to work,” he told Board members just after the 5-1 vote.

Jones, the only candidate nominated for the job by the School Board, will take over the helm from Denise Juneau by the end of June, and receive a base salary of $315,000. When he starts the job, he will be one of just a few Black superintendents in the district’s 150-year history.

