After intense public scrutiny, the Seattle School Board approved the district’s recommended science curricula for the city’s elementary- and middle-school students at a Wednesday night meeting that adjourned just shy of midnight.

The vendor, Amplify Science, came under suspicion over the past month because of the way it was introduced to the district: through a waiver process that included donated or discounted materials from the company, and not a formal districtwide vetting process. A few school board members, parents and teachers also voiced concerns about the company’s use of digital tools in the classroom.

The hourslong discussion and public testimony leading up to the votes reflected those concerns and a dizzying array of other issues affecting the district, including its budget shortfall, teacher training, ethnic studies and the impact of screen time on students.

A large crowd of teachers and science instructional leaders waited in suspense, chiming in to boo or applaud during the deliberations. To reach majority consensus, the board amended both the middle- and elementary-school contracts to include a “check-in” period after four years to evaluate student outcomes under the curriculum with an option to renew. This check will entail “a comprehensive analysis of outcomes across formative, summative, and interim assessments for K-12,” according to the amended proposal.

A few district leaders cautioned against the compromise because it was unclear how the vendor would respond, and what the district would have to pay for the new arrangement.

Licensing or the vendor alone could cost the district more than $4 million through the school year 2027-2028. The district is also authorized to spend up to $5 million for professional development associated with adopting the elementary-school curriculum.

Middle schools will begin using the curriculum next school year. Given the extra costs associated with training teachers at the elementary-school level, the district will phase in Amplify and professional development at a few schools every year as the budget allows.

“The question for me as a board director is balancing a budget which is not funded,” said Director Eden Mack, who voted no on the elementary-school proposal. “When we are making a decision to spend this much money, what else are we forgoing?”

The move advances the district’s plans to replace decades-old instructional materials and align the city’s schools with the Next Generation Science Standards, a set of national science-education guidelines created in 2013 and adopted by a coalition of states including Washington.

The Board also voted to approve the district’s recommended (and less controversial) curricula for high-school science classes — a mixture of in-house curricula and third-party vendors (Carbon TIME and PEER) to cover biology, chemistry and physics sequences. It will cost the district a little more than $1 million through spring 2028.