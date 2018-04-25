She will will earn $295,000 per year, plus benefits, when she starts her job July 1.

Seattle Public Schools’ incoming Superintendent Denise Juneau will earn $295,000 per year, plus benefits, when she starts her job July 1.

The Seattle School Board approved that annual salary for the district’s first Native American leader in a unanimous vote Wednesday. The three-year agreement includes annual options for the School Board to extend the contract, but state law limits superintendent contracts to three years.

At Wednesday’s board meeting, Juneau, a former Montana state superintendent, said she’s looking forward to working with board members and the district community to “build on current successes.” She commended outgoing Superintendent Larry Nyland, whose contract ends in June, for his work in the district.

“Those of us in leadership have an obligation to do right by every student in this great city,” she said. “As long as we continue to keep students at the center of our collective work … it will be hard to go wrong.”

Juneau will also receive a $15,000 bonus if she and the School Board adopt a new strategic plan for the district and superintendent performance evaluation by June 2019. If she stays for five years, she’ll receive an additional $30,000 in July 2023.

Her reaching the five-year mark would be a rare feat. Fewer than half of Seattle’s superintendents have served for five or more years; the most recent superintendent to do so was Joseph Olchefske, from 1998 to 2003.

Nyland’s current salary is $301,883, plus benefits. He earned $276,075 during his first year as superintendent.

Juneau will also receive a stipend for car expenses and moving expenses. She’ll be expected to find a place to live in Seattle within six months, a provision that wasn’t included in Nyland’s contract.

School Board members voted unanimously earlier this month to hire Juneau following a two-month search for the city’s third superintendent in six years. She served as Montana’s schools chief from 2008 to 2016 and previously said she wants to return to leading an education agency.

An enrolled member of the Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Nation, she was the first Native woman in Montana to win statewide office. She became the state’s first openly gay candidate when she ran against Republican incumbent Ryan Zinke in the 2016 congressional race, which she lost by a 16-point margin.