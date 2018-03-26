The Seattle School Board has announced three finalists for superintendent of the state’s largest school district.

The finalists are Denise Juneau, Andre Spencer and Jeanine Kerr Swift.

Juneau is the former Montana superintendent of public instruction. She was the first Native American woman elected to statewide office when she won her first term in 2008.

In 2016, she ran against, and was defeated by, Republican incumbent Ryan Zinke for Montana’s seat in the U.S House of Representatives.

Spencer is superindent of Harrison School District Two in Colorado Springs, Colo., which serves 11,000 students. He has worked as a teacher, assistant principal and area support and regional superintendent in Baltimore and Houston. He served for four years in the U.S. Army.

Swift is the superintendent of Ann Arbor Public Schools in Michigan, which serves about 16,000 students. She has been superintendent since 2013. She worked as an assistant superintendent in Colorado Springs before moving to Ann Arbor.

The School Board voted not to renew Superintendent Larry Nyland’s contract in December 2016 but waited until October to officially open its search for a new schools chief.

The board hired Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based consultant firm Ray & Associates to conduct its superintendent search. The firm’s job listing went live in early February, with a Feb. 28 deadline for applicants to apply.

Ray & Associates, which is conducting similar searches for superintendents in Snoqualmie Valley, Las Vegas and Austin, and collect a base rate of $35,500 for its contract with Seattle, with an estimated $14,800 in reimbursable expenses.

The School Board conducted closed-door interviews last week with five semi-finalists, selected from a pool of 63 applicants, including a 15-year-old Franklin High student. Representatives from the district’s labor unions, central administration, the City of Seattle and community organizations sat in on interviews and gave board members feedback on each candidate. Those representatives signed confidentiality agreements and couldn’t discuss the interviews.

The new superintendent will be the district’s third leader in six years. Nyland was named interim superintendent in July 2014 after Jose Banda left to lead the Sacramento City Unified School District. Board members voted later that year to give Nyland the job permanently through June 2017. The School Board later voted to extend his contract by a year, with the understanding that they would then search for his replacement, then-Board President Sue Peters said last year.

The district will host a public form Thursday evening for members of the public to meet the superintendent finalists. The forum starts at 5 p.m. in the auditorium of the John Stanford Center for Educational Excellence. It will also be broadcast on the district’s cable channel.