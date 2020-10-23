Seattle Public School students will continue learning remotely until at least Jan. 28, 2021, school officials announced late Friday afternoon.

It’s the latest area school district to decide to continue virtual classes for the rest of the year, as COVID-19 cases climb in the region. Earlier this month, Bellevue also announced it would remain online.

The Seattle district, which serves more than 52,000 students, began the school year remotely but has weighed options for returning in-person, such as teaching some classes outdoors. But Friday’s announcement nixes that possibility: officials said that only a handful of students — those who receive special education services and can’t learn remotely — will qualify for in-person learning before the end of January.

Officials cited increasing coronavirus case counts in King County, and said they made the decision after consulting with labor representatives, school board members, students, and members of the Seattle Council PTSA.